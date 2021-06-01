By STAFF REPORTS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Tazewell County.
Trooper N.A. Combs is investigating the single-vehicle crash that occurred May 31 at 3:12 p.m. on Route 16, just over a mile north of Route 601/Freestone Valley Drive.
A 2018 Harley-Davidson was traveling southbound as it came through a curve on Route 16. The motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, went through the ditch and struck an embankment, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
Geller said the operator of the motorcycle., Jerry D. White, 75, of Pulaski, Va., was transported to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later that same day. White was wearing a helmet.
Geller said the crash remains under investigation.
