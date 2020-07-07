breaking news (Virginia State Police5)

PEARISBURG, Va. – Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Giles County which occurred on Route 100, a representative of the state police said Tuesday.

The crash occurred Monday at 11:55 a.m. on Route 100, less than a mile north of Animal Sanctuary Road, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director with the Virginia State Police.

A 2017 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on Route 100 when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a 2019 Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Toyota was Taylor D. Quesenberry, 27, of Pulaski, Va. She died at the scene, Geller stated. She was wearing a seat belt.

The Dodge's driver, Lawrence E. Bowman, 77, of Christiansburg, Va., was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, Geller said.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

