PEARISBURG, Va. — A Chesapeake, Va. man was killed in a car crash in Giles County Monday.
Virginia State Police said Russell M. Schucker, 68, died in the single vehicle crash
State Trooper D.L. Vaughn said the wreck occurred at 6:51 p.m. on Rt. 635 (Big Stoney Creek Road), about two miles north of Rt. 628 (Olean Road).
“A 2003 Ford Econoline van was traveling on Route 635 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment before overturning and coming to rest on its side back in the roadway,” Vaughn said.
Schucker, who was the driver, was transported to Carilion Giles Community Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Vaughn said the only passenger was Suzanne M. Schucker, 67, also of Chesapeake, who was transported to the same hospital for treatment of “serious injuries.”
Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, he said.
The wreck remains under investigation.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
