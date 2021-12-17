PRINCETON — One fatality was confirmed Friday after a four-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:39 p.m. on Maple Acres Road near Princeton.
Deputy L.L. Addair with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said there was one fatality in the crash. He declined to identify the victim pending notification of next of kin.
At least one other person was transported to Princeton Community Hospital.
The crash occurred near the intersection with Windy Hill Drive.
The sheriff’s department, Princeton Rescue Squad, Bluefield Rescue Squad and Green-Valley Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department were all on the scene.
The road was closed for a period of time following the crash.
