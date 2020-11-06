PRINCETON —One person died Friday following a fiery single-vehicle crash along Littlesburg Road in Mercer County.
According to Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, one fatality has been confirmed at the site of the crash. Sommers said the vehicle crashed and burned.
The fire consumed the vehicle.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Alpine Road at Littlesburg Road.
The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Friday.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the crash. The Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department and Bluefield Rescue Squad is on the scene.
The story will be updated when additional details are made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.