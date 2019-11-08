RICHLANDS, Va. – One person died early Friday morning after a crash was reported on U.S. Route 460 in the town of Richlands, according to local police.
The Richlands Police Department and Richlands Fire-Rescue were dispatched 8:54 a.m. Friday to a single-vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of Route 460 in the town of Richlands near Acme Road, Lt. G.K. Reynolds of the Richlands Police Department said.
A male driver was transported to Clinch Valley Medical Center for his injuries, Reynolds stated. A female passenger died as a result of the accident. Route 460 is now open; however, the accident is still under investigation and the names were not released pending family notification.
Sgt. C.J. Stanley is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Virginia State Police.
