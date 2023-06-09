TAZEWELL, Va. – Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning involving an SUV and a Head Start school bus in Tazewell County.
At 8:28 a.m., the Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Tazewell County, according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the VSP. The crash occurred in the 4000 block of Gratton Road.
A 2004 Buick Rendezvous SUV was traveling east on Gratton Road when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a 2014 Chevrolet bus, Geller stated.
The driver of the Buick died at the scene.
The bus's driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. There was one juvenile passenger on the bus at the time of the crash, Geller said. That child was transported to Tazewell Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The bus is owned by the Clinch Valley Community Action Head Start Program, Geller said.
The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division's Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team were both on scene Thursday morning assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
The names of the drivers were not immediately released.
