BRAMWELL – Bramwell residents were mourning the loss Wednesday of a local firefighter who passed away after he and another member of the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department were seriously injured when a side-by-side vehicle rolled onto them.
About about 1 p.m. Tuesday, two members of the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department, a father and son, were out on the department's side-by-side examining two previous accident scenes, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the fire department.
"While they were out of the side by side (on foot) the side by side began to roll towards them," according to the department's press release. "They attempted to stop it from rolling and the side-by-side dragged them over a hill and rolled multiple times."
Both members were transported to area hospitals for their injuries. Unfortunately, the son, 19 years old, passed away at a Charleston hospital from his injuries overnight, according to the press release. The father has been discharged from the hospital.
The fire department was not releasing names Wednesday, and further information would be released at a later date.
"We are definitely lending our support, anything within our capabilities," said Mayor Grant Bennett. "And our deepest sympathies and condolences to the fire department and the family."
The former mayor, Louise Stoker, was in downtown Bramwell Wednesday morning.
"We're heartbroken," Stoker said. "Absolutely. This is a small community and we're all family."
