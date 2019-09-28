PRINCETON — One person was arrested Friday in connection with a fire sprinkler system being set off late Thursday evening at a Princeton apartment building.
The Princeton Fire Department was alerted Thursday just before 11 p.m. that the sprinkler system at Princeton Towers along Stafford Drive had gone off, according to Capt. Matthew Mould of the fire department,
“I think it was activated on the fifth floor,” he recalled. “I know they did have to find some folks a place to stay in the meantime. We ended up contacting the Red Cross and they came and helped out. I was told the First Baptist Church provided a bus to take them to the Microtel in Princeton.”
One person was arrested in connection with the incident, Mould said. It had not been determined how the person got into the apartment building. No injuries were reported. The Princeton Police Department was investigating.
