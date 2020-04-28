CAMP CREEK – One person was flown to a hospital outside the area Tuesday morning after a hunting accident was reported in the Stovall Ridge area of Mercer County.
The incident was reported at about 9:20 a.m., according to a dispatcher with Mercer County 911. Members of the Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department set up a landing zone for a helicopter which flew one person to a hospital out of the area.
A second person was injured, but not transported to a hospital.
Officers with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources were investigating the incident, according to the dispatcher. Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department and troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment were also on the scene.
The Princeton Rescue Squad was dispatched as well.
An investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
