ATHENS — Concord University will host a Theatre Re-Opening today at 4 p.m. in the Alexander Fine Arts Center on the Athens campus, university officials announced Monday.
The public is invited, but should RSVP at advancement@concord.edu or 304-384-6311. The event, affectionately named “Intermission” will officially end Phase I of a fundraising effort to update the facility that was built in 1969. The seats in the theatre were original to the building’s construction. This is the first upgrade of the Main Theatre to take place.
Seating around 782 individuals, the seats had suffered wear and tear throughout the more than fifty years it has served the Concord community. Other areas of the theatre were outdated and/or in need of repair, so the Concord University Foundation embarked on a fundraising effort to give the beloved theatre some upgrades.
Phase I began with “A Seat for U” campaign, where individuals were able to purchase a theatre seat, creating a lasting legacy for the donor in one of the most popular spaces on campus. The seats came with an engraved name plate.
“Thanks to the generous donors of Concord University, we were able to raise funds to not only replace the seating, but to also take the project further by making upgrades to carpeting, sound and stage areas,” said Sarah Turner, Vice President of Advancement. “We are excited to begin ‘Act Two’ of the upgrades to the theatre soon.”
Act Two, will provide upgrades to other areas of the theatre that were also original to the building’s construction. Those include lighting, technical and stage support and new seating for the H.C. Paul Theatre.
Each year, the Main Theatre is visited by thousands of students, alumni and individuals in the surrounding communities. It has been home to many theatrical and entertainment performances over the years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.