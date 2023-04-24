FAIRMONT — Five years ago, Butch and Emily Osborne made a pledge to each other after their labrador-pitbull mix Ozzy passed away — they agreed they would only adopt a new dog when and if the opportunity ever presented itself again.
They loved Ozzy so much, they had trouble believing another dog could ever fill the massive void he left.
“He was the most easy going dog you’d ever want to meet — wouldn’t hurt a flea,” Walter Osborne said. “He was a great dog and we really hated when we lost him. That’s the hard part of owning a pet is when that day comes, it’s tough.”
In late February, the Osbornes sat down to read The Times West Virginian and saw the tragic story about a dog that had become malnourished and emaciated after being abandoned in Barrackville with at least four other dogs. He said the story of the dog’s plight made him angry.
“Well, you’re angry at that person even though you don’t know who that person is and you’re just extremely sad because animals know one thing and that’s love,” he said. “For someone to treat them that way — you can’t really wrap your head around that — why or how anybody could do that. It’s just so unnatural because animals love naturally.”
That’s when the Osbornes realized the pledge they made five years ago ended on the spot that day.
“I saw those eyes and I thought, ’That’s ours. We have to take her.’ and we were lucky that we were able to. I was afraid there’d be so many people wanting her, but we’re the lucky ones,” Emily Osborne said.
After they finished reading the dog’s story that day, the couple drove to the Farmington area to the Marion County Humane Society’s temporary shelter on U.S. 250. They not only asked if they could see the dog that staffers at Fairmont Veterinary Hospital had named Lilliana, they applied to adopt her on the spot.
“It was just — boom! When she saw that picture, she said, ‘This is the one,’” Walter Osborne said. “My wife has this gift for caring for animals. She’s had as many as nine cats at one time. We’re down now to six. But, that’s one of her gifts from God is to care for animals.”
And a gift is perhaps what Lilliana needed. She weighed just under 30 pounds when she was delivered to the Humane Society by a concerned resident on February 24. Her bones were visible as was a scar embedded around her neck where she had been restrained for an extended period of time. She also had treatable mange.
The Marion County Humane Society rarely accepts strays because, under West Virginia Code, that duty goes to the county’s Animal Control program. However, due to the shocking circumstances, Humane Society Director Jonna Spatafore called Marion County Animal Control.
After a discussion, the two agencies agreed to allow Marion County Humane to take care of the stray. West Virginia law requires strays to be held for five days in order to give pet owners enough time to find their pet.
In the days after seeing the veterinarian and getting back on a proper diet, the Osbornes made weekly trips down the Husky Highway to bond with Lilliana, whom they have decided to rename Annie.
“We would sit here and she’d come out and I’d bring treats. And, of course, she loved the treats. I don’t know if she remembers us or she just remembers the treats. But, we’ve been keeping our eye on her making sure she’d get to know us and we could get to know her too,” Emily Osborne said.
Spatafore said Thursday’s adoption of Annie is a living example of the nonprofit’s mission.
“This is the perfect ending to a terrible story,” Spatafore said. “This is exactly what we aim for.”
Annie still has to gain about 10 more pounds after weighing in Thursday at 46 hard-earned pounds since being picked off the streets of Barrackville. Spatafore said she is overwhelmingly confident the Osbornes are the perfect match for Annie. Another plus is the couple has used the same veterinarian for years that has been caring for Annie for two months.
“Her skin looks much better, she’s gained weight, been spayed, had her eyes treated, her ears treated, you know she had all that stuff going on,” Spatafore said. “So, she’s not quite there — she needs to gain another 10 pounds.”
And while Annie has a new loving home, her story, hopefully doesn’t just end there. Spatafore remains committed to having justice prevail for Annie and the four other dogs that were abandoned and left without food.
“She will always have that scar across the back of her neck. Something had been embedded — a collar, a rope, a chain — I don’t know, but no hair will ever grow there. So, she’ll have that the rest of her life and someone should be held accountable for that for her and for the other ones or for the ones that people have the idea that they’re going to let this happen again,” Spatafore said.
Despite the tragedy Annie has endured, Spatafore said her adoption is why the organization exists. She is grateful for people like the Osbornes.
“It’s an amazing day. This is the day that we work for. Days like today, we work for,” she said.
