CHARLESTON – The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it is participating in the new television series On Patrol: Live, premiering Friday, July 22 at 9 p.m. on REELZ, an independent television network.
The series is hosted, and executive produced by Dan Abrams, with retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson. Together, they provide minute-by-minute live analysis as the show documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America.
On Patrol: Live airs Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET/PT on REELZ.
“The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is honored to have been approached by Half Moon Pictures and REELZ to be showcased in On Patrol: Live," said Sheriff Mike Rutherford. "We look forward to a successful working relationship with Half Moon Pictures, who produces On Patrol: Live.”
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is comprised of 105 law enforcement officers, who patrol 911 square miles of West Virginia’s most populous county. The sheriff's office has specialized units consisting of a bomb squad, SWAT Team, K-9-unit, Detective Bureau, Digital Forensics section, Crime Scene Forensics section, SCUBA Dive Team, Accident Reconstructionist Team, and an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV – drone) team.
REELZ is available as a live linear network in more than 40 million homes on DIRECTV channel 238, DISH Network channel 299, Verizon FiOS TV channel 692HD, AT&T U-verse channels 799/1799HD and Xfinity, Spectrum, and many other cable systems nationwide. Other non-linear versions of REELZ library programs that do not include On Patrol: Live as it airs are available in more than 30 million additional homes. The library versions of REELZ can be found via major streaming platforms such as Amazon Channels, Fire TV, Roku, Pluto TV, Tubi, Samsung Smart TV+, Vizio, Crackle, Xumo, Redbox and others.
REELZ in local areas can be found by visiting www.reelz.com.
