BLUEFIELD — The same company that is building a manufacturing facility in Bluefield at I-77 Exit 1 is also bringing a $60 million project to Wyoming county to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Thursday, saying Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) will use “revolutionary technology” for the extractions.
“I am beyond excited to welcome this company to Southern West Virginia,” Justice said. “Coal is such a big part of our state’s livelihood, and it’s amazing that we can now take the coal waste and turn it into something the world desperately needs, all the while providing jobs to our hard-working people and investment to our great state.”
This revolutionary technology and process will be showcased in southern West Virginia, he said, and will be used to supply the critical, strategic, and rare earth metals that are necessary for the building and manufacturing of smartphones, computers, and other high-performance electronic devices, as well as new high-performance building materials.
The company will hire 100 team members with “well-paying jobs and train them to operate this technology in a safe, clean environment,” Justice said, adding that OSRT’s technology can extract pure metals from coal impoundment mineral waste using Ultra-High Heat without acids or harmful chemicals. The technology recovers 100 percent of the metals, including all critical, strategic, and rare earth metals, with zero waste and no harmful emissions.
The company has begun engineering and will immediately start site infrastructure. The building and equipment are expected to be completed and installed by mid-2023.
“I am always happy to see growth happening in southern West Virginia, and knowing that coal is central to this type of potential economic impact makes this announcement even more exciting,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said in a statement. “The jobs to be created with this partnership will bring even more opportunity to this region and help lead the way for future development.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said West Virginia is showing the way in energy innovation.
“I’m pleased with the progress being made to source rare earth elements right here in West Virginia, providing energy and an independent supply chain for the entire United States just as we have done for centuries,” he said. “Today’s announcement is encouraging news for Wyoming County and I join you in celebrating the Mountain State’s continued leadership in energy innovation.”
The West Virginia Department of Economic Development worked closely with OSRT, providing financial incentives and helping to navigate the permitting process.
“We are ecstatic about this announcement,” said Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. “Bringing jobs to our people is one of our top priorities, and being able to do that while also utilizing the resources we have in our state is a win-win for everyone. We can’t wait to see what comes of this partnership.”
“Southern West Virginia is rich in natural resources, including rare earth minerals,” Rep. Carol Miller said in a statement. “I’m pleased to see Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies partner with local businesses to tap into these resources and invest in Wyoming County. Their technology to convert coal waste impoundments into strategic metals exemplifies the power of innovation. This $60 million investment is a testament to the work that’s been done at the local, state, and federal levels to revitalize the Mountain State and let people know that it is open for business.”
Omnis Building Technologies in Bluefield will bring 150-300 jobs to the county in a $40 million, 150,000-square-foot facility to manufacture housing materials that “will revolutionize the future of residential construction manufacturing.”
In March, Justice was on hand to make the announcement of that project.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
