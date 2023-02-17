BLUEFIELD — Construction of the Omnis Building Technologies facility at Exit 1 is making progress, and the company will soon be hiring.
Jim Spencer, director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA) and director of community and economic development for the city, told the Bluefield City Board Thursday construction is progressing.
“They are putting steel up,” he said. “The concrete pad basically looks like it’s all done.”
The $40 million,150,000-sq.-ft. facility manufactures revolutionary housing, and is expected to hire up to 300 people when at full production.
Spencer said the company will be hiring later in the first quarter of this year (late next month).
“We are helping them build a portal so folks can go to the Omnis website and apply for a job,” he said. “The starting wage in the production line is $30 an hour plus benefits.”
“That’s a game-changer in our area,” he added.
The facility, located beside the Bluefield Area Transit headquarters on John Nash Boulevard across from the I-77 Exit 1, will produce more than 3,000 affordable homes a year.
According to company officials, homes are energy-efficient, pre-engineered systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units (CIBU) that are shipped and then assembled on-site to make pre-designed homes. Once delivered, they are turn-key homes.
Spencer spearheaded the work to get the California-based company to locate a manufacturing facility here.
Gov. Jim Justice attended the groundbreaking early last year.
“What you have accomplished in Bluefield is unbelievable,” Justice said at that time, referring to the economic development in this area after being “dealt a bad hand” with the economic turndown related to the decline of the coal industry. “You dug in and made incredible things happen … Here we are with another incredible announcement in West Virginia.”
Justice said the announcement is “so exciting, it’s beyond belief.”
“Not only for the jobs and the economic impact – which are great on their own – but these great people with Omnis are about to come to West Virginia and do something that’s truly revolutionary. It’s really, really special.”
Justice also announced recently the company is also bringing a $60 million project to Wyoming County to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
