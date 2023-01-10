ATHENS — Concord University will offer a new degree program in medical training and develop a research center related to rare earth elements thanks to funding from the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill.
Details of the bill were released last week and West Virginia is receiving a total of about $250 million for various projects around the state.
One of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s, R-W.Va., requests was for just over $1 million for Concord to start a new physician assistant program.
“I am proud to support Concord University’s new Masters in Physician Assistant Studies through the Congressionally Directed Spending process,” Capito said in announcing the funding. “Concord is working to improve the welfare and wellbeing of West Virginians, and this program will assist future patients as they seek medical treatment and young professionals as they build their healthcare careers. Concord conveyed to me the importance of this project, and I will continue to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to provide our education institutions in West Virginia with the tools they need to prepare their students.”
The program will prepare and equip graduates for licensure as a physician assistant (PA) and rural medical practice. The need for more medical professionals surged during the pandemic and Concord was also given $1.6 million last year through the state to start a new nursing program.
CU President Kendra Boggess said in a statement Capito has been supportive in helping the university offer more health care programs.
“This federal funding will allow Concord to better serve the needs of southern West Virginia and beyond by providing new opportunities to educate future generations of professionals prepared to address the everchanging needs around them,” she said.
The proposed program has been approved by Concord University’s Board of Governors and with this federal funding, the approval process with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission can begin.
As part of the Omnibus bill, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also announced Concord will receive $642,000 for a research center for rare earth elements in coal.
“Concord University continues to make our state proud with innovative scientific research, which is why I successfully fought to secure this funding to help establish their new research center,” Manchin said in the announcement. “The initiative will help expand our knowledge about Rare Earth Elements in coal and coal byproducts, as well as other critical minerals, and the Mountain State is the ideal location for this groundbreaking research that can improve our energy security. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with federal, state and local leaders to support scientific research opportunities across West Virginia.”
Rare earth elements (REE) are increasingly required for many different modern applications in defense and renewable energy technologies and in commercial products (i.e. magnets, batteries, and catalysts). Mercer County is an ideal location for REE research because it is at the heart of the southern West Virginia metallurgical coal fields.
Concord will expand its existing laboratory infrastructure by building a prototype for a new instrument specially optimized for measuring REEs and other economically critical elements present in trace quantities. The instrument will provide world-leading capabilities to government, academia, and the private sector.
“Concord University’s project will enhance economic development by establishing core infrastructure to attract and support new research enterprise in southern West Virginia,” Boggess said. “We are eager not only to offer this opportunity to Concord students, but to facilitate development of regional REE natural resources for southern West Virginia and beyond. Thank you, Senator Manchin, for supporting this project.”
Concord University’s research center will use Electron Probe Microanalysis (EPMA) which is a major analytical and micro-imaging technique commonly applied to natural and synthetic solid materials, according to the announcement, and EPMA combines electron microscopy and X-ray spectroscopy techniques into a single instrument and provides fine scale micro-imaging and quantitative chemical analysis down to a scale of 1/1000th of a millimeter.
The University has a 12-year track record of operating the only EPMA facility in West Virginia and hosts instrument hardware that provides “an ideal platform for developing enhanced capabilities.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
