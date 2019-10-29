MONTCALM — For many years one ominous home has quietly frightened both passerby and inhabitants.
Located on Lorton Lick, the home of Ruby and Stan East has elicited chills down the spines of coal miners, young children, and more. The three story home harbors strange sounds and impalpable visitors, according to Ruby.
The couple and their children noticed odd occurrences when they moved in but simply brushed them off as just that, odd occurrences. When the occurrences started catching the attention of those outside the home, the family started paying closer attention.
When coal miners from the Crane Creek mines would leave work during the wee hours of the morning they noticed lights on in the upper story of the home. Being that it was so late they questioned Stan as to what he was doing in the attic so late to which he replied, “There’s no lights in the attic.”
According to Ruby the attic is very small, so small in fact that its unfinished quarters are difficult for one person alone to get into. Being essentially a crawl space, the East family has only been in the upper level two to three times in the 50 years they’ve lived there.
It wasn’t until a reputable local school teacher questioned Ruby’s daughter what they were doing in their attic so late, after seeing lights on in the middle of the night that she copied her father’s answer.
The frightening occurrences have seemed to pin point to the former bedroom of Ruby’s daughter. Even more concerning is that the small entry to the attic crawl space is located in the bedroom’s closet.
In her daughter’s adolescence her large pet dog would sleep next to her in the bed. Around two in the morning the dog would bark in the direction of the closet where her daughter claimed to have seen the figure of a small girl.
Ruby recounted other observances such as hearing a small baby crying from the basement. Prior to her moving into the home a baby and her teenage sister died in the home after the older sister’s gown caught on fire burning both of them alive.
During the time the cries were happening the deceased baby’s toys were still stored in the basement. In an effort to stop the eerie echoes the East’s asked for the parents to retrieve the old toys. To their relief once the toys were taken the cries ceased.
Other haunting noises that Ruby has heard include the sound of chains being dragged up and down the home’s stairs. Aside from the auditory Ruby and other visitors have had visual experiences as well.
People within the home have claimed to see the figure of a man in a vintage suit with a large top hat in the home. A prior inhabitant of the home moved just one week after seeing him in the kitchen.
“I’ve never seen anybody. If i did I was moving,” Ruby said, “If I leave them alone they’ll leave me alone.”
Other incidences within the home include items such as televisions and lights working by themselves. After a fuse blew in the home’s electric system a light shocked the family by flickering. Doors have even closed by themselves further chilling the family.
Other than the bizarre happenings Ruby embraces the spooky holiday of Halloween. After having spent 15 years working in the school system she elaborately decorates her home to thrill the small children who visit her for trick-or-treating.
“Some people condemn me for doing it but I do love to decorate,” Ruby said, “I love it just as much as I love Christmas and Thanksgiving.”
To show of her home’s Halloween popularity Ruby sees roughly 200 children visit her home every year.
Those driving through the area late at night might look up at the house’s third story to see if they also witness the mysterious light.
