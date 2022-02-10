CHARLESTON — All signs continue to show the Omicron surge is on the downhill slope, with new cases and active cases sliding.
Not only that, COVID hospitalizations have been slowly declining as well.
“This surge maybe has very well peaked and moving in the right direction,” Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday during his pandemic briefing.
With active cases falling below 8,500 again and the daily average number of new cases dropping, the surge continues to wane here and around the country.
Justice said the County Alert System map is also “starting to look better,” with only three counties in the red on Wednesday, and one of them was Mercer County.
During the previous seven days the county reported 677 new cases, well below the almost 1,000 during the Omicron peak but still very high.
Justice once again said boosters are needed, especially among the elderly.
“Slowly but surely, our numbers are getting a little bit better,” he said. “But I still feel that if you aren’t vaccinated, or if you are but you haven’t gotten your booster shot, you’re making a great big mistake.”
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said it is “really clear” from research around the world that the booster is “crucially important in dealing with Omicron.”
Marsh also cautioned that while the numbers are declining many are still in the hospital (906 reported on Wednesday in the state) and deaths are still occurring.
Justice read a list of 61 new deaths in the previous two days, bringing the total to 5,939, with 3,400 reported around the country on Tuesday alone.
Marsh also said the transmission rate is falling, but those 50 and over with underlying health conditions should continue to wear masks indoors when around a lot of people in close quarters as well as get the booster shot.
Also on Wednesday, Justice said West Virginia’s new Job Jumpstart Program is now open to assist citizens returning to the workforce.
Workforce West Virginia is offering a one-time payment of $1,500 to West Virginians who come off of unemployment, take a job, and stay in that job for eight weeks.
The program is available on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 12 or until funding is expended.
Complete eligibility requirements and Job Jumpstart Program applications are available online at workforcewv.org/jjp.
Justice also had Babydog as a guest to make her annual Super Bowl prediction, which she hit on the nose last year.
This year, Babydog said the Cincinnati Bengals will beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-28.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
