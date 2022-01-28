CHARLESTON — As COVID numbers and hospitalizations keep rising in West Virginia, children are also being hospitalized, with five now on ventilators.
According to the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), 14 pediatric cases of COVID have been hospitalized with four in ICUs and five on ventilators.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, has said numerous times recently the Omicron variant infects more children than Delta or any other variant did.
Marsh also said the number of children getting sick has doubled around the country.
“They are at a different level of risk than we have seen before,” he said, explaining that the Omicron variant attacks the upper airways in lungs, which are narrower in children and makes them more susceptible to problems.
“All parents should become acutely aware of this … and get their children vaccinated,” he said.
The trend among children is reflected in the number of new cases.
During the previous seven days in the state, the number of new cases among the age group of 15 years old and younger totaled more than 5,000, or more than 18 percent of all cases.
Among the 61 years old and above, new cases numbered about 4,200, or about 15.5 percent of all cases.
Marsh has said one of the reasons for the shift may be vaccinations, since under 18 has the lowest vaccination rate.
Vaccinations in general have fallen, though.
According to the DHHR, from Jan. 17 to Jan. 26 the average number of vaccinations administered across the state each day was 1,466.
Bonnie Allen, interim administrator for the Mercer County Health Department, said the department’s weekly vaccine clinics continue to see lower numbers.
“We did 77 doses for 12 and older (on Wednessday),” she said, mostly boosters.
During a vaccine clinic for ages 5 to 11 last week, only four doses were given, she added.
Hospitalizations reached another record Thursday, at 1,080, with 217 in ICUs and 120 on ventilators.
New positive cases in the state Thursday hit 5,205 with a more than 20 percent positivity rate.
Another record was set in the average daily number of new cases over a seven-day period, surpassing 4,000 for the first time on Wednesday at 4,018. During the peak of the Delta variant, that number hit 2,008, so it has more than doubled.
Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties are also seeing high numbers of new cases.
Mercer reported 988 new cases from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26 while McDowell reported 300 new cases and Monroe 320 during that seven-day period.
Allen said the number of new cases is “not slowing down.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
