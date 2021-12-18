CHARLESTON — The first Omicron variant case in West Virginia was reported in Marion County.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the Marion County Health Department on Friday confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant in the state is an unvaccinated resident of Marion County.
On Thursday, the state was notified by the CDC of the positive case, but no other details were available and the DHHR said no more information will be released to protect patient confidentiality.
State officials said Thursday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing this case is just the beginning.
“We know that the Omicron variant has been here, and now it’s starting to grow in West Virginia like other places,” state COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said. “We have never experienced a form of COVID-19 that can spread as rapidly as the Omicron variant, and the Omicron variant is a bit different than Delta in that it appears to be about twice as infectious inside of families and about three times as infectious overall. It also seems to be able to infect people who have been either previously infected with another form of COVID-19 or people that have been vaccinated but not boosted.”
Marsh has been warning for weeks that, not only may the state be facing another Delta surge, but Omicron could immediately follow.
“The truth is that we need to pay particular attention because the Omicron variant is a worse form of COVID-19 than we’ve seen before related to its ability to spread person to person,” he said Thursday. “Given our vulnerable population and given what’s going on around the rest of the country, we are in the bullseye, right now, of a very, very large storm that could be coming right at us and at our hospitals and our communities and our citizens.”
As of Friday, at least 34 states have reported Omicron cases with the numbers growing quickly.
On Friday, the DHHR showed active COVID cases once again climbed above 9,000 after an early week lull in testing. Another 22 COVID-related deaths were also reported Friday, bringing the total to 5,146.
The Monroe County Health Department confirmed another death, an 83-year-old female, the 29th in the county since the pandemic began. The county also reported more than 100 new cases the previous week, bringing active cases to 112.
Mountain View Elementary School in Union returned to remote learning on Friday due to a “a large increase in positive cases and want to keep students, families, and employees safe,” the school system posted on social media.
State officials continue to urge vaccinations and booster shots, predicting that any surge could overwhelm hospitals as the number of COVID-related hospitalizations continue to rise once again.
On Friday, 623 COVID patients in state hospitals were reported by the DHHR, up from 498 on Nov. 25, with 197 in ICUs (from 167 on Nov. 20) and 115 on ventilators (up from 77 in Dec. 3).
Marsh said hospitals are already facing challenges, including a problem maintaining an adequate number of staff to care for patients.
It is more than just a matter of having beds, hospitals must have the staff to take care of patients and that can limit capacity when numbers are high.
“Capacity is directly proportionate to the outcomes in surges,” he said. “When hospitals become overwhelmed, it’s not just a problem with COVID that becomes and an issue…”
Hospitals must continue to treat other patients who may have a stroke or heart attack or severely injured in an automobile crash.
Vaccinations and boosters are the key to keep those numbers down, he said, as almost 90 percent of patients in ICUs and on ventilators are unvaccinated.
