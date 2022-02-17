PRINCETON — The number of new COVID cases locally and around the state continue to decline, but many deaths are still being reported, including five in Mercer County.
According to the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), those five COVID-related deaths listed Wednesday included an 81-year-old female, a 67-year-old female, a 63-year-old female, a 54-year-old male and a 78-year-old male.
That brings the total number of COVID deaths in the county to 239. The state has recorded 6,104 deaths.
But new cases reported here are still falling, with 427 during the week prior to Wednesday with active cases falling to 239.
That same drop is seen in area counties as well as in the state. In fact, no red counties were reported on the state County Alert System map for the first time in months.
The number of COVID hospitalizations continue to fall as well, with 792 reported Wednesday, well down from a high earlier this month of 1,097. However, 193 are in ICUs and 118 on ventilators.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, has cautioned for months that as new cases fall, fewer hospitalizations will follow, but more deaths will be reported because of the lag time between contracting the virus, being admitted to the hospital and then dying.
Marsh said recently COVID deaths may continue to be reported throughout February.
“Deaths are the last thing to peak and go down,” he said.
The Omicron surge peaked on Jan. 26, as evidenced by the average number of new cases over a seven-day period. On that day, the average hit a high of 4,024.
The latest seven-day new case average, reported on Tuesday, was 1,319.
But Marsh has also said other variants may come since both Delta and Omicron were not anticipated.
That is why residents who have not been vaccinated should do so and for those who have to get a booster, he said.
The more people who are vaccinated, the less likely people are to be hospitalized or die with whatever may come along, he added.
