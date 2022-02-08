CHARLESTON — The Omicron surge is now “moving down pretty aggressively,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday.
“It is starting to move in a good direction,” he said during his pandemic briefing, adding that the numbers are moving down across the nation as well.
“If you look at these charts, you’ll see that, as we entered this surge from the Omicron variant, our numbers went way, way up. But now, you see them moving down pretty aggressively,” Justice said. “We’re starting to move in a good direction and we’re very, very hopeful that this drop off will continue.”
Statistics show the sharply downward trend, with the average number of daily new cases over a seven-day period reported at 2,173 as of Sunday, down from 4,014 on Jan. 26, according to the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources).
Nationwide, the average of new daily cases has fallen from a high of more than 800,000 on Jan. 15 to under 400,000 last week, a more than 50 percent drop, according to the CDC.
Virginia continues to see a decline as well, seeing 2,839 new cases reported Monday, well below the trend last month that was in excess of 10,000 daily cases.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said West Virginia always lags behind other states, especially those with large urban areas, often by two to three weeks, so it is now following a trend that has already happened in other parts of the country.
What that helps do is also predict about when hospitalizations will see a marked decline.
That has not happened yet as 986 COVID patients were reported in state hospitals on Monday, with 214 in ICUs and 120 on ventilators.
The increase in hospitalizations last month, reaching 1,100 at one point, created staffing problems at hospitals as not enough personnel, many of whom contracted COVID, were available.
Members of the state National Guard were called in to help out.
Justice said Monday 290 National Guard members have now been authorized to deploy to 34 medical facilities across the state as part of the WVNG’s mission to provide staffing support to West Virginia hospitals in the face of the surge.
“Hospitalizations are still high, but we do know that nationally they are going down,” Marsh said, and a high number of deaths are still occurring because they follow the hospitalizations.
“Deaths are the last thing to peak and go down,” he said, adding that the total number of deaths in the nation has topped 900,000.
West Virginia’s COVID death toll stood at 5,877 on Monday.
Justice said that number is about the same as the population of Princeton.
“Think of the magnitude of that number if everyone in Princeton died,” he said. “It is just a lot of great West Virginians we have lost.”
