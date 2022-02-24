West Virginia COVID numbers continue to tumble, including the number of new cases, active cases and hospitalizations.
“We’re really making improvement,” Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday.
Total active cases dropped to 3,574 on Wednesday, an 83 percent decrease from one month ago.
Hospitals also have seen a “precipitous drop off in the number of patients with severe cases of COVID-19,” falling from a high of 1,097 just weeks ago to 596 on Wednesday, a 46 percent decline.
The number of patients on ventilators dropped from 239 last month to 135 on Wednesday, and those on ventilators fell from 138 in January to 78.
“We are seeing very clearly a descending trend in cases and hospitalizations,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar. “We are on a downhill slide.”
The same is happening around the country as well, he said, but cautioned that vaccinations and boosters remain important, especially for older residents.
Marsh has been emphasizing the point that deaths would continue well after the peak of the Omicron surge because they lag behind.
“We are making some progress, but I ask everyone to still not forget the West Virginians we’ve lost,” Justice said after reading a list of 67 COVID-related deaths since Monday, including two in Mercer County, bringing the statewide total to 6,250. Mercer County has seen 243 deaths.
Marsh also expressed concern about the impact of “long COVID,” which can manifest itself in symptoms well after a person has recovered from the initial virus.
“Long COVID effects can start as much as a month after,” he said, with symptoms including difficulty in thinking and concentrating, headaches and shortness of breath.
He also said it is too early to know of the Omicron variant will take another turn with a sub-variant that may be dangerous.
“We are in a waiting pattern to see which fork in the road the Omicron variant takes,” he said. “We have to be very vigilant and make sure we are prepared.”
During his pandemic briefing, and on another issue, Justice also once again reiterated that the Coalfields Expressway and King Coal Highway are priorities for him.
“I believe absolutely Southern West Virginia needs to be connected with the world,” he said. “That (completion of the two highways) would do it.”
Money will be available in the infrastructure bill, but no exact amounts have yet been decided.
Justice made the comments while talking about the announcement Tuesday of $147 million for the 3.300-ft-long Corridor H Cheat River Bridge Project, with will link the 15-mile stretch of Corridor H between Kerens and Parsons with the section between Parsons and Davis.
When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston, WV, to Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Va.
Justice said Corridor H has been 50 years in the making and he is doing everything he can to see it completed, or at least on its way to completion, before he leaves office in 2024.
