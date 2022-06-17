TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Kawase, the director of the official film of the Tokyo Olympics, acknowledged she was taken aback at first about her assignment. That was late in 2018 when she got the commission from the International Olympic Committee.
The job never got any easier.
Japanese public opinion was divided about holding the Games after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed them for a year, and the costs kept climbing. Tokyo is regarded as the most expensive Olympics on record.
There were scandals, topped by the resignation of Yoshiro Mori, the head of the organizing committee, just months before the Olympics opened. Disgruntled artists charged with designing the opening and closing ceremonies also resigned.
It was only after Kawase decided to focus on the athletes in so-called Side A, and on much of the turmoil in Side B, that she felt sure about how to handle all the material.
Each two-hour segment has been released as a separate film — titled “Official Film of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Side A" and “Official Film of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Side B.”
