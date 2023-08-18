BRUSHFORK — Wood crumbled with a loud crunch early Thursday morning when an excavator’s steel bucket bit into a dilapidated building and started the process of removing both it and a nearby waterslide that have sat vacant and decaying for years.
Workers with Empire Salvage and Lusk Disposal were ready about 8 a.m. to start tearing down a waterslide park that was a popular attraction when it was constructed back in Eighties. The entrepreneur who constructed and operated it, James Musolin of Brushfork, had it for about eight years before he started an engineering position with a Volvo facility in Dublin, Va. and sold it to a Pineville resident. The new owner’s plans for expanding the park did not materialize and it closed about a year later.
Musolin visited the site Wednesday and recalled how children and their families enjoyed the waterslide and features including the snack bar, video games and a miniature golf course. He said that he would never have let the park deteriorate if he had kept it.
Many people still remember coming to enjoy the waterslide. Lori Mills, Mercer County’s dilapidated buildings officer, was one of them. She watched as the demolition got underway.
“This had been a landmark in the community, the water slide, since the Eighties,” Mills said. “And it definitely was the hotspot to be at on the weekends, slide down the slide and listen to the music. Get a snack.”
Mills reminisced with Musolin when he arrived at his old park soon after the excavator was unloaded from its trailer. He reminded her of the golf course, and she pointed out a loudspeaker poking out of the foliage. She remembered the music it played while she used the waterslide and climbed back up the hill for another turn.
“It really was a fun time as a young teenager to come down and enjoy; but lack of maintenance and time have taken their toll on the building and the slide, and it’s time for it to go,” she said.
Some passing motorists pulled over to watch the demolition. Christina Green of the Bluefield area stopped for a few minutes and watched with her children Silas, 7, and Olivia, 5. Green remembered riding down the waterslide when she was Olivia’s age.
Green said that tearing the old structures down was overdue.
“Nobody’s really been in there since it shut down, but I’m curious to see it. Out with the old, in with the new. This area needs some new attractions,” she said. “Where people park here and do their yard sales and stuff like that, the flea market, it could have been dangerous as long as it’s been abandoned.”
“About time!” Silas said as the excavator kept tearing into the building and dumping debris into a waiting truck.
Another driver stopped by to talk with one of the workers. He watched as the demolition continued.
“Well, that’s an improvement. No doubt about that,” said Terry Simpson of Sandlick. “I’m glad to see that.”
Monty Coppola of Brushfork Recycling, which is next door to the old waterpark, came over to watch.
“Good,” he said. “It’s good for the community. There’s been flea markets and people inside there. It’s not safe.”
Squatters were a problem as the building became more dilapidated and dangerous. Flea markets would be set up in the parking lot, and they were a hazard. As the building, which was filled with trash and junk, was being torn down, metal shelves and other salvageable pieces were being pulled out. They were also finding evidence that people had been staying in it.
“One of the things that we just pulled out of the bottom were shopping carts, and that’s a telltale sign of squatting,” Mills said. “They use the shopping carts from the closest stores around to bring in their groceries and things, so there have definitely been squatters upstairs. A lot of flea marketers were setting up here because of its prime location, which just led to more risks of someone going in and getting hurt. Time for it to go.”
In 2022, Mercer County received a $1.5 million state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) grant for removing dilapidated structures. Property owners who cannot afford to have structures torn down and hauled away have been applying for and receiving grants to get the work done.
Grant applications were still being accepted Thursday, but not all can be approved since the funding is close to be exhausted, Mills said. The cutoff for demolition grant applications is Monday, Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m.
The DEP funding was also used to tear down the waterslide park, Mills said. Tearing down both the building and the nearby waterslide could take several days to complete.
“We are using grant funding for this. Because of some legal issues the (current) owner wasn’t able to fill out the grant application,” Mills said.
The goal is to remove 160 to 180 structures across the county. The waterslide park is one of the best-known examples since it is along U.S. Route 52 and is seen by thousands of motorists daily. County Commissioner Greg Puckett came to the site Thursday to watch the demolition and gets some video with a drone.
“This is one of those structures you look at that’s always been a marquee structure,” Puckett said. “Back in the Eighties, this place was a hotbed. We had a lot of opportunities to come down and have fun, but over time it just kind of got away from the (current) owner and became more a liability and it just sat here for 20-plus years.”
Puckett said removing the waterslide is an example of what the demolition program is doing for the county.
“This is sort of a capstone on what we’ve done with this demo money, and you can see a marquee structure like this, it really captures the attention and the understanding of the community that we can no longer accept this in Mercer County,” he stated. “The more that we do projects like this and the more that we constantly work towards cleaning up our community, it’s great for economics. There’s an opportunity that we may be able to get this structure taken care of then, and reinvest back into the economy with another structure or another business. It’s perfect to do and I think we need to focus on more projects like this.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
