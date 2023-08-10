BLUEFIELD — It was once a place for fun and childhood memories, but nature and dilapidation has made it one item on a long list of structures scheduled for demolition in Mercer County.
Located off Route 52 near the intersection with Littlesburg Road, a once-popular waterslide has been engulfed by foliage while a building next to it has crumbled and filled up with trash and junk. It’s now one of 41 structures being demolished across the county.
“That’s a project we’ve been working on for about the last year or so,” Lori Mills, the county’s dilapidated buildings officer, said Friday. “What we noticed was that the building continued to deteriorate and what kind of compounded was that there were a lot of yard sale, flea market folks that had set up all round it. And so with several hundred people walking through this flea market without permission from the owners, by the way. That made it that much more dangerous and we were made aware there were some squatters that were staying in the building and even some alleged prostitution going on.”
Trash fills the building, which is now marked for demolition, and turns the walkway which once led to the waterslide into an obstacle course.
“And the fact it was in such a state of disrepair, so we went through the process to condemn the structure and there were some other legal issues with the property, so we had to make sure all parties involved were notified; and it looks like probably one day next week, it will be coming down,” Mills said. “One of the things that we did when we were making decisions on this, the commissioners made the decision to remove the waterslide and what’s left of the little pool at the bottom because of safety reasons, of course. We don’t want to leave a slide that people could potentially get hurt on.”
Years ago when the waterslide was open, parents dropped off their children so they could have some fun. Mills remembers being one of those children getting in line.
“I can remember, I would say when I was probably about 10 or 12, that for a few bucks parents would drop you off and the music would be playing,” she recalled. “You’d get a snack in the snack bar and you would slide down and walk back up the little walkway and do it all over again. Over and over and over all day long. A lot of good memories. There were always a line of people waiting to go down the slide. At that time, whoever owned it had a great idea. Let’s make a waterslide down the side of this hill. It was a popular place.”
The waterslide and its adjoining building have deteriorated past the point of being salvageable.
“So many people have good memories of that and I get that, but ultimately when they get in bad shape and they’re dangerous, it’s time for them to go,” Mills stated.
A red brick building near the waterslide, an old Dairy Queen that has held a couple of other restaurants, will remain standing, she added. It is not condemnable.
“It’s still a viable building that could be put back into use,” Mills said.
The Brushfork waterslide site is one of the third group of dilapidated structures being torn down thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
This third group, called Batch 3, contains 41 structures. Between 17 to 18 of those buildings have been demolished during the past two weeks, Mills said. Some of those structures slated to be torn down are in Matoaka.
“The big question I get on a daily basis is ‘when are we going to get to Matoaka?’” Mills said. “That’s always the question that I get. We’re working our way towards Matoaka, so basically we have these (structures) in different areas. We have one contractor in the Green Valley area right now. Before that, they were in Lilly Grove and Lilly Grove got completed. We have one in Green Valley. We have one on Airport Road. And we have another contractor working in the Bluewell/Brushfork area today.”
The plan is to start demolitions in Matoaka within the next two weeks. The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) has approved the work.
“All of these structures have to go through the office and have their blessing given that it’s not an historic structure that’s going down,” Mills said about the Matoaka buildings. “That’s part of the DEP’s (Department of Environmental Protection) requirements. I did have extra paperwork that had to be done on the ones in downtown Matoaka. Seven commercial structures are going down in downtown Matoaka; three of those are garages that sit along a creek bank.”
Mills said there are a few more houses she has added into the bid package. Demolishing the Matoaka buildings will help remove structures from a flood plain.
“The big thing about Matoaka is while we’re getting down the structures that have been really dangerous because of squatters, it also helps with Keith (Gunnoe) in floodplain, because basically Maotaka is in a floodplain; so by getting these structures down, we’re able to kind of kill to birds with one stone,” Mills said.
Keith Gunnoe, who is the county’s emergency management director, also addresses floodplain management.
“What it does, it’s a system of mitigating additional hazards by removing those properties from the flood zone,” Gunnoe said about the demolition program. “Lori has been able to help me get the biggest bang for the buck for the county by getting rid of dilapidate structures, but also getting mitigating flood risk properties.”
Between 25 to 30 of the structures demolished during the pilot program were removed from flood zones, Gunnoe said.
Property owners unable to afford the cost of tearing down old structures and having the debris hauled away have been able to apply for DEP grants. Mills found four applications on her office’s threshold when she arrived for work Friday morning.
“We are still taking applications, but I am stressing to folks that not all applications are going to be approved at this point,” she said. “We had $1.5 million to spend and we’ve spent $1,007,000 at this point. We have roughly $500,000 left, but I also have 80 applications; so we know that we’re not going to be able to demolish all of those structures.”
Work on demolishing another group with about 60 decaying structures, Batch 4, could start at the end of September.
“I would think those 60 will pretty much take up the rest of the money that we have,” Mills said.
The goal is to demolish a total of 150 dilapidated structures, and maybe up to 180 if possible.
“A lot of that will depend on what the numbers look like when we bid out Batch 4, how many we can do with the remaining funding,” she added.
Selecting which of the new applications will be approved is difficult, Mills said. A lot of different factors will have to be considered.
“Is it on a busy road? Has it been vandalized? Do we have a drug problem?” she asked. “Is it a drug house? Is it safe? Safety is always first. Is it highly visible? Do they have a good plan for future use? We look at that. If you have somebody who’s having an old house torn down and planning to rebuild, that’s growth.”
Mercer County has until October to spend the $1.5 million, but the county plans to file for an extension which would postpone this deadline until April 2024. More federal money for demolitions is possible, but which of West Virginia’s counties, cities and towns will receive grant money has yet to be determined, Mills said.
“We’re hopeful to get more money. We’ll take every dollar we can get, but that’s not a guarantee,” Mills said. “It’s not. The DEP has had over 100 small towns and cities apply, so we may not get any more funding. If that’s the case, we’ll go back to business as usual, which is identifying properties and having homeowners find ways to get that taken care of themselves.”
Applications are available on the door of Mills’s office at the Memorial Building in Princeton, which is near the Mercer County Courthouse.
The office’s phone number is 304-431-8538 and Mills can also be reached at 304-325-6354. The email address is lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
