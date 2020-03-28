POCAHONTAS, Va. — The closing of the Old Pocahontas Trail on the Spearhead ATV Trails in Tazewell County for at least 30 days remains on schedule to begin Monday.
Shawn Lindsey, executive director of Spearhead Trails, confirmed the closing on Friday, and that will include both the Pocahontas and Boissevain trailheads.
A letter to riders sent by Lindsey said:
“After talking with local stake holders Spearhead Trails has decided to close down the entire Original Pocahontas System beginning Monday March 30th 2020 for a period of at least 30 days. This does not impact our other trail systems. We encourage all riders who visit our system to exercise caution with social distancing on and off trails for your own safety and the safety of the local population who make our trails possible.”
The Town of Pocahontas made the request to close the trail related to fears associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Pocahontas Mayor Ben Gibson said the town council met Thursday and declared a State of Emergency, with a request to temporarily close the trail, which is the only ATV trail in the county, from concern about too many people coming into town.
“Since the Hatfield-McCoy (ATV trail system in West Virginia that begins in Mercer County) closed traffic has increased in the town quite a bit,” he said. “There was some concern form citizens that they have been told to stay home (with no unnecessary trips) but it’s full steam ahead for out-of-state people.”
Gibson said that while riding on the trail poses no issue, the visitors stop by places for supplies and use facilities.
“It’s an open door for it (the virus) to be brought here,” he said. “We would like to see it closed for 30 days. We have listened to our citizens.”
Lindsey said he wanted to honor the town’s request and understood why it was made and he also consulted with the county about his decision to close the Old Pocahontas Trail.
He said that Spearhead trails in other counties in Southwest Virginia remain open at this point.
