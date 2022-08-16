Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Fog Expected Through Morning At the Higher Elevations of the Mountains... A moist air mass and a light upslope east to northeast flow in place across the region again this morning has promoted the development of widespread low cloud cover across much of the region, especially along and west of the Blue Ridge. Consequently, across the higher elevations of the mountains, especially for elevations at or above 2500 ft., the clouds are low enough to intersect the ground. Thus, visibilities in these areas will be severely restricted and potentially as low as 0 miles in much of the higher terrain. Some areas that would be impacted with severely reduced visibility include: Much of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Much of the Interstate 77 Corridor through Virginia and into southern West Virginia, The Interstate 81 Corridor from Marion to Christiansburg or roughly mile markers 35 to 118, Other highways and roads traversing elevations above 2500 ft. If you plan to travel through these areas early this morning, reduce speed, use low beam headlights, allow extra time to reach your destination, and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.