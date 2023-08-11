A Mercer County road is being closed starting today in order to make repairs, according to the district engineer with District 10 of the West Virginia Department of Highways.
Old Matoaka Road, Mercer CO 10 /11, will be closed at milepost 0.07 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and continuing this Saturday, Monday and Tuesday for a slip repair, according to District Engineeer Ryland Wayne Musick, Jr, Ph.D, P.E.
The closure is 0.07 mile east of the junction of County Route 11 and will affect the community of Lamar, Musick said. Old Matoaka Road will be accessible from each end; however, local traffic is advised to use alternative routes.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
