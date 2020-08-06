By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Ammar's building in Bluefield, Va. has been sold.
Mayor Don Harris said Jeff and John Schwartz, LLC, based in Gibsonville, N.C. is the buyer.
“He (John Schwartz) owns property from Florida all the way up here,” Harris said, adding that the company intends to sublease the building, which was headquarters to the Magic Mart stores for decades.
Those stores closed two years ago.
Harris said the nearest facility owned by the company is the Pulaski Furniture Company.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
