BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Official Oktoberfest in the Park is on tap this weekend.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Beautification Commission (BBC), the event will be held at Bluefield City Park Saturday, Sept. 24, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Craft beer, food and music will be featured, with entertainment headliners Space Monkey and The Dark Matters.
“We are going to have a lot of different beers,” said BBC Pres. Gail Satterfield. “We are also going to have some really good music.”
The complete lineup of craft beer has not yet been finalized.
Satterfield said David’s Downtown will have food available, including Reuben sandwiches and nachos, and a food truck with specialty dishes may be on hand.
“All proceeds from the event will go toward beautification projects in the city of Bluefield,” she said.
The BBC is involved in many such projects, including planting the flowers around the city and landscaping at various locations.
“All we do we have to raise money for,” she said.
Admission to Oktoberfest is $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at Grants Supermarket locations, Goodykoontz Pharmacy and online at eventbrite.com.
The event will be held rain or shine and everyone must have a photo ID to enter.
