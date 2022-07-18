By Tamara Gregor and
Charlene Belew
CNHI News Service
DUNCAN, Oklahoma – Melba (Pollock) Franks, of Duncan, has stored a little pin inside her keepsake box for many years. The bit of memorabilia takes her back to when the now 90-year-old volunteered as a teenager at the ration stamp office.
During World War II, many faced a shortage of food supplies, dry goods and other various items, so government-induced rationing took place. One of the methods for purchasing scarce goods came in the form of ration stamps, which found their way to the ration stamp office where Franks worked.
Franks, who was 13 or 14 at the time, said she lived on the south side of Duncan. The city had a bus system then, and she and her lifelong best friend, Jo Arner, took it every Saturday for a dime so they could work at the ration stamp office on Main Street.
“We always rode the bus from the refinery, into Duncan, took our piano lesson and then would work at the rationing board,” she said. “Sometimes we got to go to the movie before we rode the city bus back home on Saturdays.”
Their work consisted of stuffing envelopes and counting stamps.
“After we worked so many hours, they gave us these pins for volunteering,” Franks said.
According to Franks, those who collected stamps could buy food at the grocery store, as well as dry goods, in exchange for the stamps.
“When they filled up a book of stamps, you had to turn it in,” she said. “Before Mama could buy groceries, she had to have a certain stamp to tell her if she could get sugar. All the grocery stores had to take them – a lot of the dry goods stores, too. It depended on whatever the goods were that people wanted to buy.”
Items such as sugar, flour and meat were among those that required ration stamps.
When she came across the pin in her belongings just a while back, it reminded Franks of how things are today.
“The main thing I thought about is so many things missing from the grocery store shelves,” she said. “Now, we didn’t have a lot to choose from back during the war, but the basic things like sugar and flour, we could usually get, but you had to have those ration stamps to get any of it. I know my mother used oleo when we couldn’t get real butter. Oleo would come — now not every brand, but some brands — would come in a white color and there was a little gold-colored flavor in a plastic bag with each pound and you would have to mash up the squares of the oleo and mix it with this color to make it yellow like butter.”
At that time, Franks’ brother, who was in the service, worked in Europe, where he and fellow enlistees helped liberate Holland from the Germans.
“He got acquainted with one family there in Holland and he wrote to my mother and said, could we possibly send some sugar and coffee to those people, that they were nearly starved to death,” Franks said. “And so Mama ... managed to get sugar and coffee, and he asked for her to send yarn — the lady knitted socks for the soldiers and things like that. We could only send a box 5 pounds at a time, but we sent things to them two or three different times.”
But kitchen items weren’t the only things under ration. Tires and gasoline were also among those requiring stamps.
“It was a lot cheaper to ride the bus than buy the gasoline for the car that you had to have ration stamps for,” Franks said.
With inflation and shortages today, Franks is reminded of the struggles people faced during early war times.
“I’m sure it probably happened back during World War I, too,” she said. “My mother and dad were both alive at that time and I’ve heard my mama talk about the soldiers from Fort Sill being over here on the weekends; different families would take them in their home for a meal maybe.”
During her mother’s time and her own, they “just learned to manage, to get along with what we had and what we could get by with,” she said.
Those long-ago experiences of summer in Duncan on Saturdays — like getting a Coke and hamburger and visiting the movies, and the little pin Franks keeps as a reminder of her service – fill her with a sense of nostalgia. The pin also serves as a reminder of the importance of volunteering.
“Volunteering to help people, you learn patience,” Franks said. “It would be good if all teenagers found some little job to work at a while where they had to realize where their money comes from and to respect the people they’re working for.”
She showed the pin, a little plastic piece reading, “War Price and Rationing Board Volunteer.” “It’s made out of just plastic, but I was as thrilled over that pin as I would be today if it was gold,” she said.
“I never had anything given to me like that before.”
