GREENSBORO, Ga. — An Ohio man and a woman recently arrested following a high-speed chase along Interstate 20 have been charged with human trafficking involving a teenage girl.
The chase involving deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office ended when the suspect’s car smashed into a barrier in the interstate median.
The suspects were identified as Anthony Holmes, 32, and Jameesha Harris, 20, both of Cleveland, Ohio.
Warrants for human trafficking were taken out against the pair by a special agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s specialized Human Trafficking Task Force (HEAT).
Criminal charges have also been filed against them by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
Holmes and Harris were taken to the Greene County Law Enforcement Center in Greensboro where they remain jailed.
The latest case paints a picture of how serious human trafficking is in Georgia.
I-20 is increasingly becoming a main corridor for the illegal activity.
That’s no surprise to deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
“Oddly enough, we had training at our summer conference on this very issue from an organization called Rescuing and Hope,” said Sheriff Donnie Harrison. “This problem is always kinda in the back of our minds, particularly nowadays with the movie, ‘The Sound of Freedom, being out.’”
Harrison said this wasn’t the first time that a deputy had encountered a human trafficking case in Greene County and it probably wouldn’t be the last time.
“There are things we look for,” Harrison said. “Obviously, when Jordan was just simply doing his job, he encountered this vehicle, went after it. Thankfully, Taliaferro County deputies put an end to the pursuit by utilizing the PIT maneuver. Once they got to talking with the occupants, there were some red flags that went up. And that particular night, Lt. Paquette was on duty too, and he has a little background with human trafficking and that helped, too.”
Harrison said a call was placed to the GBI’s HEAT Unit for assistance.
“We called them because that’s what they work everyday,” Harrison said. “They do this kind of work everyday.”
The sheriff described human trafficking in Georgia as a huge problem.
“When it comes to interdiction, it isn’t always about dope,” Harrison said. “We intercept these forgery and scam-type artists with stolen credit card information with people’s personal financial histories, and we intercept vehicles and other stolen property, such as weapons.”
The teenage victim was reported as a missing runaway out of Ohio. The FBI and South Carolina authorities had previously found and identified the 16 year-old as a victim of human trafficking. Holmes and another female adult reportedly transported the victim from South Carolina to Atlanta.
