TAZEWELL, Va. — No CVS pharmacy in this area or in most of Southwest Virginia is on Virginia’s list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine distribution as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
The closest pharmacies that will offer the doses are in Blacksburg, Dublin and Roanoke.
A CVS in North Tazewell is not yet on the list, but may be at a later date.
The scarcity of participating pharmacies in Southwest Virginia prompted a letter from Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine Monday to the federal Department of Human Services and to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).
“We have heard from a number of providers, community leaders, and other stakeholders expressing their concerns about a lack of adequate vaccine access in rural areas of Virginia,” the senators wrote. “We understand that current vaccine doses are limited in every community and do believe that you are working in good faith to best distribute and administer a limited number of vaccine supplies. However, we are particularly concerned with recent reports that there are zero Southwest Virginia pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.”
While the CDC lists CVS Pharmacy as the only retail partner in the program for Virginia, there are no CVS pharmacies in Southwest Virginia that are currently participating in the program, they said..
In their letter, the senators applauded the program to help get more Americans vaccinated to better combat the COVID-19 health crisis, while underscoring the need for the program to include providers in Southwest Virginia.
However, Amy Thibault, senior manager at CVS Corporate Communications in Rhode Island, said Monday the list will change as more doses arrive for the program.
“Beginning later this week, 36 select stores in Virginia will have the COVID-19 available,” she said. “Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 26,000 total doses.”
As that number increases, so will the number of CVS pharmacies, she added.
“As more supply becomes available we’ll expand to more locations and offer additional appointments,” Thibault said.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement of the state’s participation in the federal program on Friday during his pandemic briefing.
“CVS is the first in the rollout,” he said. “It has the most locations in Virginia within reach of people who are more vulnerable and low income areas.”
Northam said it will start with 36 locations and they are working on registration procedures as well as looking to expand the program with other pharmacies, including Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger.
But Warner and Kaine complained in the letter that areas with the most vulnerable populations should have been considered.
“As you know, Americans in rural and underserved communities are more likely to be older or otherwise at-risk for developing severe infection from COVID-19.” they said. “This reality makes it all the more important to appropriately expedite available vaccine doses to these communities. We appreciate that by launching the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, HHS and CDC have taken deliberate steps to implement a national vaccination strategy, but we must make sure this national strategy appropriately includes rural communities.”
They want the program expanded to include providers in Southwest Virginia.
“Additionally, we ask that you further examine the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and your national vaccination strategy to ensure that it includes a plan for equitable vaccine distribution and administration in rural communities,” the letter said.
No timetable has been released on when the next round of doses, or the list of sites, will be expanded.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
