BLUEFIELD — City of Bluefield officials are working with a new halfway house which started operations recently in the city without first obtaining the necessary business license.
The Phoenix House on Albermarle Street started taking clients about two weeks ago, Bretton L. Schuller, the organization’s community outreach coordinator, said Jan. 24. The organization had not sought a business license in the city.
“I think there’s four guys in there right now,” he said. “With the Americans with Disabilities Act, they fall under that, it’s like opening a home and inviting six people to live with us. The purpose of The Phoenix House is to put men who have gone through treatment and they’ve achieved sobriety. A lot of them have gone through Recover Point and they come from all over the state.”
Schuller said the house does not offer treatment, but helps the participants with life skills.
“And also if there are businesses that would help us with providing jobs and things of that nature, we would appreciate that,” he said. “And they’re drug tested while they’re here. They’re tested once a week.”
The goal is to help the men with problems they encounter when they return home, he stated.
“Then they go back home and they don’t have jobs. They might not have a driver’s license. They might have fines they need to pay. They have a lot living issues that they need to overcome,” Schuller stated. “The Phoenix House is a transition home that will provide a setting for them to address the issues they have in their day-to-day lives. Phoenix House is going to help them with establishing goals. One of the requirements is that they work. If they need to get a driver’s license, they’ll help them do that. If they need to get a GED, we’ll help them do that.”
Schuller stated that The Phoenix House’s residents could perform community service such as shoveling snow for the elderly and picking up litter.
“One of the things we want to do is for these guys to give back to the community,” he said. “We’re not bringing bad people there. These are people who have demonstrated that they are able to stay clean and sober.”
The Phoenix House is a nonprofit 501C corporation, Schuller said.
City Manager Dane Rideout and City Attorney Colin Cline were unfamiliar with The Phoenix House when they were called by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Rideout contacted the organization. Both for-profit and nonprofit businesses must obtain a city business license.
Rideout said the city’s code enforcement officer and building inspector were talking with The Phoenix House organizers.
“The city is working with Phoenix House so they are a safe, code-compliant and are able to achieve their mission of assisting these men on their path to recovery,” Rideout said. “Right now the city is assisting them to get all their required paperwork so they are in fact complaint with city codes. We absolutely applaud the effort and we’re behind them 100 percent to make sure they’re successful.”
Requiring nonprofit entities to acquire a city business license “is not to grab revenue,” Rideout stated.
Registering for a city business license cost $25 a year to cover administrative expenses. Listings of businesses and other entities provides information to state and federal organizations, and “the data is used for a host of decisions,” Rideout said.
“If all goes well, we’ll have this all fixed by Monday morning.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
