CHARLESTON — With the ushering in of colder weather and people gathering indoors more, state officials are once again sounding an alarm for another possible COVID surge.
“We are starting to see an uptick in our reproductive (RT) value,” said state COVID-19 Czar during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Monday, adding “the present status of COVID in the state is a bit concerning.”
The RT value is the rate of virus transmission, and the Delta variant has been the most infectious strain of COVID. The number of active cases has leveled out after dropping for several weeks.
Marsh said this is being seen other places in the nation and around the world where colder weather is now occurring.
He used the higher altitude state of Colorado as an example of the positive correlation between the uptick in COVID cases and colder weather.
According to a Sunday report from the Denver channel 4 CBS TV station, a surge in new cases and a high positivity rate are putting a new strain on hospitals.
“We are at the lowest number of beds we’ve had available, and we do have less than 100 ICU beds open at this moment. That number fluctuates. We know that people move in and out of beds, but the downward trend does continue,” said Scott Bookman, CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander, the report said.
Marsh said the focus is on doing what can be done to support state residents and the hospital system, which was stretched to the limit during the Delta September/October surge.
Vaccines remain the key, he said. “That is the only way we will get out of this.”
For those who have had both doses of Pfizer and Moderna at least six months ago, boosters are now essential, he said, to rebuild the effectiveness of the vaccine. With the one-dose Johnson & Johnson, the waiting period is only two months for the booster.
Marsh is particularly concerned with the 50 and over population, which has in the past been the most vulnerable.
With about 550,000 of that population fully vaccinated, only about 45,000 have received the booster, he said.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, also said the RT value was “ticking back up” and that could get worse going into the winter.
“We must get people vaccinated,” he said, adding that the number of COVID patients in state hospitals as well as those in ICUs and on ventilators seems to have plateaued.
On Monday, hospitals reported 536 COVID patients with 195 in ICUs and 94 on ventilators.
Hospitals are also seeing more COVID patients, about 20 percent, who are fully vaccinated but have not yet received a booster, adding to the push for those vaccinated to get booster shots.
Justice also emphasized the importance of boosters.
“Booster shots are vital or you can get sick,” he said.
The “Babydog 3” vaccine incentive program was also detailed, and is aimed at kids, with the 5 to 11 age group now eligible for the Pfizer vaccination.
“We are going to dial this in to our kids,” he said, and offer education savings funds, 25 each week for four weeks at $10,000 each.
Justice said 100 lifetime hunting and fishing licenses will also be given away each of the four weeks.
On top of that, a grand prize of $50,000 for an education savings fund will be drawn weekly with the student’s school also receiving $50,000.
During the fourth and last week of Babydog 3, a grand prize of $100,000 will be given to a student with $100,000 also going to the winner’s school.
Justice said the grand prize-winning school that last week, which will be in mid-December, will also have a party with “Santa” and Babydog as a reindeer attending.
“We are trying to wrap this up right before Christmas,” he said, adding that all of those already registered do not have to register again and anyone with a least one vaccine dose is eligible but must register at doitforbabydog.wv.gov.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
