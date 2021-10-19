BLUEFIELD — Health officials are concerned that the flu season this year may be significant, and people who contract the flu and COVID at the same time will face a “double whammy.”
“We saw a very mild flu season last year because of all (COVID) precautions,” Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Monday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing. “We are very concerned about the impact the flu and COVID…” as a double threat to “some of our most vulnerable people.”
Marsh said both viruses interfere with lung functions and oxygenation, which means a more severe impact, and he urged residents to get the flu vaccine as well as a COVID vaccine (or booster) at the same time.
“It is safe to do both at the same time,” he said, with shots in different arms, adding that doing so does not increase chances of side effects.
Dr. Mark Rosenberg, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, recommended both shots and also stressed the importance of safety precautions.
“Last year, more people staying home and covering their faces when they did go out kept flu numbers historically low, but this year the situation could be dangerously different,” he said in a statement. “Unfortunately, misinformation is rampant, and the risk of getting or spreading either virus increases as more people dismiss proven public health protocols.”
Those with chronic health conditions, elderly individuals, racial or ethnic minorities, and health care and other essential workers are particularly vulnerable to these viruses, he added.
“We should be taking every precaution to protect ourselves and our loved ones from either virus,” Rosenberg said. “Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to avoid the double whammy of flu and COVID.”
Marsh said a related concern is colder weather, when people start gathering more indoors, posing a greater risk of the spread of COVID and the flu.
Marsh also urged everyone who has had the Pfizer COVID vaccine for at least six months to get the booster, and said approval for Moderna boosters will be considered by the CDC this week.
During Justice’s briefing, a guest speaker, Christopher Holmes of Sissonville, who recently barely escaped death after contracting COVID, urged people to get vaccinated.
Holmes, 44, said all of his family contracted the virus, with his daughter the only one who didn’t and also the only one who had been vaccinated.
Other than is daughter, the “whole family” was against getting the vaccine, he said, a decision they later reversed, but only after his close brush with death.
Holmes was hospitalized with COVID on June 14 and spent 80 days in the hospital, and had to be put on a ventilator, including a feeding tube and a tracheostomy.
“I had 160 shots in my stomach for blood clots,” he said, adding his brush with death was a “roller coaster” ride and his family was told he may not make it.
He lost 110 pounds and use of his muscles.
“I had to learn how to walk again,” he said, and he is still in rehab.
Holmes said the vaccine works, and he regretted trying to talk his daughter into not getting the vaccine because he heard a “rumor” it impacted a woman’s ability to get pregnant.
Holmes said if his daughter had followed his advice to not get the vaccine, then contracted it and died, “I couldn’t live with myself.”
“I hope everyone gets the shot,” he said. “You don’t want to take it (COVID) home to your family.”
Justice said Monday the number of new COVID cases in the state continues to trend lower.
Hospitalizations are also “dropping slowly,” he said.
As of Monday, the state had 9,033 active cases and 744 COVID cases in state hospitals with 221 in ICUs and 151 on ventilators.
In Mercer County, the number of active cases, which stood at 273 as of Sunday, continue to drop, as well as the average number of daily positive cases.
During September, those new cases averaged 61 a day. From Oct. 11 through Oct. 17, that number had fallen to 25.
