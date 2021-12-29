CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday the state should brace for more COVID cases, and get vaccinated to be prepared.
“The Omicron variant is surely sweeping across the land,” he said. “We really haven’t seen it yet in West Virginia.”
Justice said more than 500,000 new cases were reported in the nation on Monday (most expected to be Omicron), and although only 18 cases of the Omicron variant have officially been confirmed in the state, it is here and growing.
“If we had 500,000 new cases in one day, who knows where we’re going with this,” he said. “Hear me when I say you need to be vaccinated so badly, and if you’ve already been vaccinated, you need to have your booster shot. This thing will surely skyrocket in West Virginia. You have to protect yourself.”
He said that, even with fewer tests given during the holidays, 1,053 new cases were reported in the state on Tuesday as well as 28 more deaths.
Justice said 87 percent of COVID patients in ICUs and on ventilators in state hospitals are unvaccinated.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, agreed the Omicron variant will spread rapidly, with the impact around the nation now mushrooming.
“We know it is contagious in a manner that is very much different than we have ever seen before,” he said.
Marsh said Omicron is also more prevalent in children, with a 33 percent increase in hospitalizations around the country.
“All parents should become acutely aware of this … and get their children vaccinated,” he said, adding that the state is behind the rest of the country in the Omicron spread, but it is coming.
Middle-age residents should also be fully vaccinated, he said, because that general age group now has a higher percentage of COVID deaths than the elderly, primarily because the vast majority of the elderly are now fully vaccinated and most boosted.
“This is a completely preventable and treatable with the vaccine,” he said of the higher percentage of deaths.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, said the state has seen “a significant drop in the average age of death” and Omicron is having a greater impact on younger residents.
Hoyer said hospitals in the state admitted 95 COVID patients in one day Tuesday, up from 75 on Monday, far above the 60 threshold considered enough to challenge the health care system.
Justice said when 60 is exceeded, “we are getting in trouble.”
The number of COVID hospitalizations rose to 635 Tuesday with 194 in ICUs and 101 on ventilators.
A total of 1,100,071 West Virginians – 64.7 percent of the eligible population ages 5 and older – have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Booster doses have now been administered to 312,649 people – or 34.1 percent of West Virginians who have received both doses of the Pfizer/Moderna vaccine series or their dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Mercer County Health Department is sponsoring a vaccine clinic today at the Princeton Rescue Squad Preservati Education Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for those age 12 and above. Boosters are also available. No appointment is necessary.
