CHARLESTON — Some states are seeing a decrease in the number of new COVID cases, but West Virginia started late in the current surge and numbers are still growing.
“We are likely going to see a continued increase over the next several weeks,” state COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing.
More than 3,600 cases were reported in one day in the state Wednesday with a 22.67 percent positivity rate (the percentage of positives tests of the total given).
“That is amazingly high,” Marsh said of the positivity rate, and it’s because the now dominant Omicron variant is by far the most infectious virus yet.
The country has been averaging about 850,000 new cases a day, he said, and projections show anywhere form 60,000 to 300,000 more COVID-related deaths may be seen in the country before the variant subsides.
Marsh said as the number of infections goes up, so do hospitalizations and deaths.
On Wednesday, state hospitals reported 915 COVID patients with 215 in ICUs and 125 on ventilators.
The state death toll stood at 5,576.
Mercer County’s toll is now 217 with three new deaths reported Wednesday: a 77-year-old male, a 66-year-old male and a 67-year-old female.
Justice said 89.5 percent of all COVID deaths in the state were unvaccinated.
“The question is, how many deaths will follow (with the increased cases),” Marsh said, adding that Omicron also attacks children more than previous variants.
More children are hospitalized today since the pandemic began, he said.
Hospitals are once again being inundated with patients, with staffing remaining the biggest issue.
Justice announced Monday that the National Guard is helping out.
On Wednesday, West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Bill Crane joined the pandemic briefing and said hundreds of Guard soldiers either have already been or will be training to provide staffing support to hospitals throughout the state.
“At the Governor’s direction, we quickly established a plan to support our West Virginia health care systems by augmenting them with service members from the National Guard, providing much-needed assistance for frontline workers in our hospitals,” Crane said. “We’ve been working with the JIATF (Joint InterAgency Task Force) and the Health Care Association to make sure we’re meeting all needs at this time.”
Crane said the NG has received requests for support from 15 hospitals across the state, with 25 guardsmen and women now providing support at Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC).
“We have about 180 other folks going to Camp Dawson – they’re already moving to get ahead of the weather – and we will have them trained up by the 23rd of January,” Crane said. “Once we have them trained up, we will be able to meet the needs of all the hospitals that have requested help so far.”
That training will continue, he added, with up to 350 service members trained up for the mission with the NG continuing to do additional missions as well, such as delivering vaccinations and personal protective equipment, administering tests and vaccinations, and supporting local health departments.
Marsh once again emphasized that residents can help keep hospital numbers down by getting vaccinated, especially the booster shot.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
