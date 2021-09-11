CHARLESTON — The number of active COVID cases and related hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase in West Virginia, with patients in ICUs and on ventilators surpassing previous peak numbers.
“We are going to continue to lose people,” Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Friday. “This thing (Delta variant) is running rampant now.”
After reading off 38 more COVID-related deaths, Justice said the state now had 24,532 active cases, up from 882 in early July; 818 hospitalizations, tying the previous peak set in January; 250 patients in ICUs, a new record; and 151 on ventilators, also a record.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the state is still in the “growth phase” of the variant spreading and that is a consequence of “largely unvaccinated people.”
Of those COVID patients in hospitals, 85 percent are not vaccinated, he said, with 90 percent in ICUs and 91 to 93 percent on ventilators not vaccinated.
Marsh said the state was recently averaging six new COVID-related deaths a week, with 60 recorded as of Friday with the week not yet over.
Vaccinations are the “cornerstone” of stopping the virus, he said, adding that they even offer extra protection to those who have a degree of natural immunity after recovering from COVID.
Although Marsh said earlier this week the peak of the current surge could be reached with two weeks, Justice said there is no way to know for sure.
“There is no guarantee we are close to the peak,” he said. “Is there a guarantee it will happen in a week or are we just in the beginning? Will it peak by Halloween or Thanksgiving? How many more are going to die?”
The problem may be exacerbated by colder weather, he said, when more people congregate indoors. and he once again hinted at possible mitigation restrictions.
“As it gets worse we are going to have to do things we won’t want to do,” he said of social distancing and indoor gatherings, adding that West Virginia University reinstated its indoor mask-wearing requirement.
“If things get worse we are going to overrun our hospitals,” he said, which could lead to ending elective surgeries or even deciding who may live or die because no ICU beds are available.
The ICU bed availability is already a problem around the state as hospitals have reached capacity.
James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said Friday one patient, who was under 30 years old, needed immediate access to an ICU but no beds were available.
That person, who was a foster parent of three young children, died, Hoyer said.
He said recently the unvaccinated are taking up space in hospitals than affect other patients.
Not getting vaccinated impacts families, the community, the state and the nation, he said. “Get educated, get vaccinated.”
Justice also said that, with 43 of the state’s 55 counties in the red on the County Alert System map, 51 counties now require masks in schools.
According to the West Virginia Department of Education, 85 schools were reporting outbreaks Friday involving 654 cases.
Positive case numbers also are rising in this area.
Mercer County reported 948 Friday, after falling to only 42 in early July. Another death, a 62-year-old male, was also reported.
Monroe County had 383 active cases Friday, according to the DHHR, after dropping to only one case earlier this summer.
McDowell County had 319 cases Friday on the DHHR dashboard after falling into the single digits in early July.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
