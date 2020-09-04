BLUEFIELD — Labor Day weekend is usually the time for a last burst of summer travel and summer vacation, but this year’s pandemic is changing how travelers coming in and out of the region can enjoy the last of their time off.
Executive Director Jamie Null of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau said that ATV traffic generated by the Hatfield-McCoy Trail “will definitely increase” this Labor Day. ATV tourists can ride the trail while maintaining social
distancing.
“Anytime you have a holiday weekend, it gives people an extra day to enjoy riding and getting back home,” she said. “In terms like general holiday traffic, I don’t people are traveling as much as they did last year. For those on the ATV-side of things, it’s still social distancing. I do think you’re going to miss some of the bigger reunions. We’ll still miss some of the traditional things that happen on Labor Day because of COVID. We’ll not see as many people on the exits as we did on earlier years.”
The holiday weekend is a good time for West Virginians to explore their own state, Null said.
“I think there are plenty of places you can go in West Virginia, exploring other regions like Greenbrier County and Monroe County. Those are beautiful scenic drives. Really, exploring your home state is a great opportunity. You can explore Summers County, Greenbrier, Monroe, Fayette, and I think it’s a good time to mark off the state parks. Don’t limit your horizons,” she advised. “Start creating lists.”
Traveling out of state is possible, but being in another region doesn’t mean you can relax precautions against COVID-19.
“You can still travel, but you have to be safe and you have to be cautious,” Null said. “You have to take precautions and still wear masks. Trying to have the same vacation you had last year is not going to work.”
People going out of town can take precautions such as changing the way they normally order food and changing their meal times. For example, getting dinner before restaurants start dealing with the evening rush is a good idea. Null suggested calling ahead or using an internet app to order, then pick it up. This limits exposure time with other people.
“Vacations are always planning, but you need to plan ahead now, be cautious and be safe. That means taking movies and board games with you and not going to shopping centers,” she said. “I think people just need to be able to roll with those changes. It’s certainly not the vacation you had last year, and sometimes it’s hard to do things differently when we’ve made a vacation a tradition. This is really the year to try new things and explore West Virginia.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
