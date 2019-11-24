PRINCETON — Holiday travel puts more motorists on the region’s highways and secondary roads as they head for Thanksgiving or Christmas celebrations with friends and family, but it also puts them on collision courses with deer that have the urge to roam.
West Virginia leads the nation in collisions between deer and vehicles, according to an annual survey by insurance company State Farm. The Mountain State has held the number one position for 13 years. The state’s winding mountain roads and the numerous places where deer can emerge suddenly from forests and onto roadways contributes to this ranking. Virginia ranked 12th in the nationwide survey.
Sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and other police officers are frequently dispatched to vehicle-verses-deer crashes when fall and winter arrives with holiday travel.
“A lot of holiday traffic is going to start next week,” Chief Deputy Joe Parks of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said when asked about this year’s Thanksgiving.
Electronic signs posted along Interstate 77 are already urging motorists to be cautious due to the heavy traffic. This surge in travelers always coincides with deer season. Deer are on the move and they can suddenly appear in places where they are not usually seen, Parks said.
Hitting a deer can inflict a lot of damage on a car, but the more serious crashes usually occur when a driver tries to avoid hitting a deer. Cpl. J.C. Long with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment advised drivers to try slowing down when a deer appears in front of them. Trying to dodge one can result in overcorrecting and losing control.
“A gravel road, a two-lane, a four-lane, it can happen anywhere,” he said.
Parks said deputies also see cases when trying to avoid a deer results in greater damage and injuries.
“That causes loss of control and you hit something harder than a deer,” he stated. “A guardrail, a tree, a pole or another car, for that matter.”
Parks advised motorists to contact their insurance companies if they have questions about what they should do if they hit a deer and damage their vehicle.
“A good tip for people is to check with their insurance company to see if they need a police report,” Parks said
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.