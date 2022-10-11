PRINCETON — Expansion, creating a permanent home for a county fair and enhancing recreational facilities are part of the work that’s continuing at Mercer County’s recreational park.
In August, the Mercer County Commission approved a $280,000 American Rescue Plan grant to purchase about 30 acres of land adjacent to Glenwood Recreational Park. One plan for the property, which comes in three parcels in the Ceres Road area, is to create a permanent home for the annual Mercer County Fair. The fair is currently held at PikeView High School.
While there are still plans to purchase the property, there has been a delay, according to Mercer County Commission President Gene Buckner.
“We haven’t bought it,” he said. “We’ve got a contract on it, but we haven’t bought it.”
Commissioner Greg Puckett said that there were some issues with the owner’s deed.
“And until those issues are settled out, I think it’s still a work in progress,” he said. “Our goal is to look at all available options for the park to find a permanent residency for the county fair. If this option does not work out, it would still be my intention to find other solutions.”
While the county commission continues to work on expanding the park, other projects designed to enhance its facilities are continuing.
“I think what we’re looking to do at the park is to create multiple improvements in the next few months,” Puckett said. “We’re working with our park superintendent to get quotes on all the new recreational facilities.”
The projects include the expansion and elevation of the park’s playground along Glenwood Lake and possibly refurbishing picnic shelters before the spring season arrives, he stated. Additional lighting is another improvement the park needs.
Another project is the construction of a new amphitheater that will let the park become a venue for outdoor concerts, weddings, plays and other events.
“It’s going through the final revisions,” Puckett said of the amphitheater. “And we have approved the pickle ball courts, but we have to look at options on when they will take place.”
The pickle ball courts will go where the park’s tennis courts are located. They will need a special surface when they are refurbished, he said.
