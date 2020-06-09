PRINCETON — School officials in Mercer County are ready to begin a discussion about when it is safe for students to return to the classroom.
A back to school date for students is on the agenda for tonight’s meeting of the Mercer County Board of Education.
“We are just starting the discussion on how we will reopen in August,” School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers said.
According to Akers, the original school calendar bill adopted by the board of education prior to the coronavirus pandemic had penciled in August 20 as the return to school date for students. But the big question now is whether that date is still feasible, and how to ensure the safety of students when they return to the classroom.
Gov. Jim Justice canceled school for students in West Virginia in mid March at the onset of the pandemic.
“I certainly hope that we can return to normal as much as possible,” Akers said Monday. “But we are very aware of the restrictions, and will make sure what we do is under the guidelines.”
Akers said the school system is receiving guidance from the state Department of Education, as well as guidance on safety precautions for students and staff from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. She said Governor Jim Justice’s office also has been involved in meetings in Charleston with State School Superintendent Clayton Burch on how to safely get students back in school.
Akers said summer school is off the table for now. But a plan to start conditioning for student athletes also will be discussed at this evening’s board meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the seminar center at the Mercer County Technical Education Center.
Also Monday, Amy Harrison, a data and information specialist for the school system, issued a statement regarding ongoing plans by the individual high schools to hold end of summer celebrations for the Class of 2020.
“Committees at each high school are working to plan an event towards the end of summer for graduates,” Harrison said in the statement. “The type of event is up to each high school and their committees and subject to Mercer County Health Department guidelines at the time. Mercer County Schools wishes each one of our graduates well whether entering college, continuing technical education, the military or the workforce. It is everyone’s hope the Class of 2020’s graduation will be the last of its kind, but the love families, friends, teachers, coaches, and administrators feel for our graduates cannot be diminished.”
Harrison said the school system is grateful to all of the parents and students who participated in recent graduation ceremonies that were held in compliance with guidelines set by health officials.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.