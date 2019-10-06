PRINCETON — The cause of a large brush fire in Princeton is still under investigation.
The fire took place off of 460 near Conn-Weld, Inc., according to Chief David Thompson of the Green Valley Glenwood Fire Department. According to Thompson, firefighters fought the fire for four hours before it was under control.
The Division of Forestry is investigating and are planning to pull video surveillance, according to Thompson.
Though the fire is out, it is still smoking, and will continue to smoke until there is rainfall over the area, Thompson said, due to heavy timber falling down.
Three different departments, East River Volunteer Fire Department, Green Valley Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, and the West Virginia Division of Forestry, responded to the fire, according to Mercer 911.
