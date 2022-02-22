CHARLESTON — If the drop in COVID cases continues, West Virginia may soon transition from pandemic status to an “endemic.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Monday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing a combination of several factors could put the state on course for that transition.
An endemic means a virus is not widespread, especially from one country to another.
“We are anticipating, very soon, coming to an important fork in the road,” Marsh said. “We are starting to see a reduction of the most recent surge brought on by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 because of the levels of immunity that we have in our country, both from vaccination and boosting, and also from native immunity. and if the COVID virus does not have a substantial additional set of mutations that creates a different kind of variant that is a much different kind of variant, then indeed, given the immunity that we have and also the acceptance that I think our country has now for the impact of COVID-19 on our citizens, then presumably we will be navigating and transitioning to a more endemic sort of mode.”
However, Marsh said the virus, and what it can do, has surprised before.
“On the other hand, COVID has been very resilient, so we can’t count it out, in case it takes a different turn and has more mutations that give us a brand new variant with new characteristics that would cause more problems for us,” he said. “But the more people that are immunized, the more likely that we will see this start to fade from pandemic to more endemic.”
Experts will monitor the virus closely to see what it does.
“But we are very hopeful that, very soon, we will continue to see this de-escalate so that we can continue to move toward getting back to the life that we are all hoping to see,” Marsh said.
Justice said it has been a long two years, referring to the pandemic, which started prompting mitigation restrictions in March 2020.
“As far as moving from a pandemic to an endemic, wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could really start pulling out of this and have brighter and brighter days ahead in West Virginia,” Justice said. “We know we’re going to get through this. We’re just too tough to not get through it…”
The fall in numbers is almost across the board, with the exception of COVID-related deaths, which were predicted to continue well after the surge peaked.
Justice said only 4,665 active cases were reported as of Monday, far below the almost 30,000 seen at the peak of Omicron.
The state County Alert System map has no red counties now, he said, with17 in the green.
Hospitalizations have now fallen to 645. “That is significantly less and that’s good,” he said.
But both Justice and Marsh cautioned that people are still dying and vaccinations and boosters save lives, especially among the elderly.
“This disease is killing the elderly,” Justice said.
Marsh said boosters are effective in maintaining the ability to prevent people from going to the hospital and dying, especially older people.
A second booster (fourth dose of Pfizer) may also be on the horizon.
“The FDA (Federal Drug Administration) and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) are talking about that (authorizing a second booster) in the fall,” he said. “The debate is whether it is general (for everybody) or more selective. We are seeing things moving in the right direction.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.