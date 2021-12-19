PRINCETON — Mercer County officials are working to determine if federal stimulus dollars can be used to assist with a dam closure project in the Bluewell area.
During a county commission meeting last week, Bluewell Public Service District General Manager Bryan Rotenberry asked the commissioners for funding assistance with the closure of two dams in the Bluewell area.
The main dam in question is located near the Woodlawn Cemetery. It once served as a water source for the region. But the dam is no longer in compliance with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and needs to be closed.
“Those dams are no longer needed, even as emergency services,” commissioner Greg Puckett said later after the meeting. “It was a water source dam. It was smaller, but it was enough to serve the water source of the people during the time.”
Puckett said the cost of breaching the dams could be as high as $750,000.
“They need to breach the dams,” Puckett said. “Breaching the dams will cost upwards of three quarters of a million dollars.”
Puckett said one possible option would be the use of American Rescue Fund dollars for the dam closure project. However, he warned that the project may not qualify for stimulus dollars.
“It doesn’t invest in infrastructure,” Puckett said of the dam breaching projects. “That is eliminating infrastructure.”
Messages left by the Daily Telegraph with Rotenberry on both Wednesday and Thursday were not immediately returned. The Daily Telegraph is seeking additional details from the PSD general manager on the dam closure process.
If funding for the project isn’t found, the cost of closing the two dams could be incurred by rate payers of the Bluewell PSD, according to Puckett.
The county is currently working on the creation of an online portal system that will be used for the submission and review of American Rescue Plan funding requests. Once operational, the public will be able to utilize the portal as well to review what projects have been submitted, according to Puckett.
“As far as the dam goes we need to put that in the portal and see if that may be an eligible expense,” Puckett said. “It’s not something we can act upon immediately.”
Puckett doesn’t think the dam closure project will qualify for the federal stimulus dollars.
“I personally would be hard-pressed to use ARP funds for it because it is not infrastructure investment,” Puckett said. “It’s an eradication of infrastructure.”
The commission also is looking into whether American Rescue Plan funds can be used for an unrelated sewer upgrade project in the Brushfork community.
That project, which will be undertaken by the Bluewell Public Service District, would involve replacing the old Thompson pumping station, which was built back in the 1960s.
“It needs an upgrade,” Puckett said. “The trick is we’ve got a lot of projects and we need to address the ones that are going to have the greatest impact.”
Puckett said the county also is seeking clarification on whether the Brushfork sewer project would qualify for funding under the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill that was recently passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden. That bill includes money for roads, bridges and broadband, but also water and sewer projects.
“I want to be very careful on how we spend our ARP (American Rescue Plan) funds,” Puckett said. “I don’t want to spend funds we have if there are other funds to be spent.”
The sewer project will serve about 40 homes in the Brushfork Road area.
In all, Mercer County is expected to receive about $11.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.