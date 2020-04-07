BLUEFIELD — Closed signs are a common sight on many businesses’ doors while social distancing and stay-at-home orders are keeping walk-in customers at home, so local business organizations are researching options and offering them to local owners and entrepreneurs.
Jim Spencer, community economic development director for the city of Bluefield said Monday that he has spent the last two weeks attending webinars – website seminars – about the options available to businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve been making myself aware to the services that are available to help small businesses, then I take that information and pass it on in emails to the business contacts that I have emails for,” Spencer said. “I am trying to be a resource for our local businesses in these uncertain times.”
Spencer said that he had about 300 email addresses for business owners and entrepreneurs in the area. The best way to contact him is to email jspencer@cityofbluefield.com.
“And if they email me, I can add them to email list,” Spencer added.
The Small Business Paycheck Protection Program is an example of the available programs for area businesses. This program provides small businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees – including nonprofits, veterans organizations, self-employed individuals, sole proprietorships and independent contractors – are eligible. Businesses with more than 50 employees are eligible in certain industries, according to information provided by the Small Business Administration.
Small businesses and sole proprietorships could start applying on April 3. Starting Friday, independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply. People are being encouraged to apply as soon as possible because there is a funding cap, SBA officials said.
The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias has been doing research and emailing chamber members about resources that could help them apply for federal assistance, President and CEO Jeff Disibbio said.
“Ultimately, we’re working a lot with the SBA and conference calls regarding updates to the congressional stimulus package for corona, and providing input for the next iteration which we feel will be forthcoming,” Disibbio said.
Disibbio said the chamber has been having “quite a few calls” from members seeking ways to help their businesses.
“We’re reaching out to our lenders as well to determine how they can partner to help maintain the small businesses in our area. Our local SBA lenders are weighing the options of how best to serve the local businesses by potentially participating in SBA loans,” he stated. “It is an individual decision as to whether our local banks will participate and to what extent. We’re writing this script as we go. We’ve tried to be very judicious in researching and sharing only information that is verified with our members and we continually emailing them as things have changed.”
