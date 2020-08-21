TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County students’ first week back in school has proceeded well while temperatures are taken daily and masks are worn aboard school buses and in common areas.
Students returned to school Monday for the first time in months since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools and businesses across the nation. Tazewell County Schools have been following a plan which includes students wearing masks while traveling to and from school, the school hallways and other common areas.
Schools are currently in session Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, said Lindsey Akers, director of public relations for Tazewell County Schools. Classes are held virtually over the internet on Wednesdays while schools undergo “deep cleaning.”
The students’ temperatures are taken daily, Akers said.
“That’s correct, at least once a day,” she stated. “Right now, we’re not reporting anybody with a fever.”
Compliance with the rules mandating social distancing and using masks have been going well, too. Akers said she prepared her own classroom for social distancing and other precautions before her students came back to school. Classroom desks have been placed 6 feet apart in all the schools.
“I actually made sure with my ruler that the desks were spaced for my students,” she recalled. “I teach ninth-, 10th- and 12th-grade English at the Career and Technical Center.”
David Woodard, chair of the Tazewell County School Board, said he had not heard of any fevers being reported.
“Some kids get the jitters and have an upset stomach and go home, but nothing out of the ordinary as far as I know,” he said. “We’ve had a few technology bumps along the way.”
About 40 percent of the county’s students are now attending school online, Woodard said. There have been some issues with internet services being unavailable.
“We have plenty of band width, but that doesn’t help if the internet is down completely,” he said.
Cynthia Beavers, technology director for Tazewell County Schools, said there have been issues with internet services, but not with the school system’s equipment. The school system has used some internet hotspots to address the problems.
A technology facilitator has been assigned at each school to help families if they have questions about using virtual learning or their devices, Beavers said.
