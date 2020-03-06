BLUEFIELD — Public health officials in Mercer County are actively preparing for the possibility of a positive case of COVID-19, or coronavirus. However, no probable cases have been reported to date.
As of now, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of West Virginia, but the Mercer County Board of Health is working to be prepared in the instance there is. The health department will soon be able to test for the notorious virus.
“Right now if we do a swab or get a sputum it goes to the bureau of public health and they will forward it to the CDC,” Susan Kadar, Mercer County Board of Health Administrator, said.
According to Kadar, the testing for the virus is done quickly, but the travel of the samples takes time. The sample has to go through a “chain of command” so that it can undergo all the necessary testing.
Kadar said there have been no positive or probable cases of the virus in our area. Other viruses, such as the flu, are heavily prevalent throughout Mercer County at this time and without proper testing, it’s very hard to differentiate symptoms from the common flu to coronavirus.
“It could be the flu or it could be any virus. We try to catch people at the door and if they are coughing, get a mask on them,” Kadar said.
With so many viruses and illnesses circulating through the area, agencies first eliminate all possible options before testing for the coronavirus, Kadar said. Symptoms of the virus are so similar to other common illnesses, with cough, fever and shortness of breath, that only a test can tell for certain.
“The procedure is that they [the patient] needs to be tested for the flu and have a respiratory panel. That identifies if there are viruses present. They have to have those test and be negative for them before they can even be tested for coronavirus,” Kadar said.
Other than testing, health officials must also ask patients a series of questions. These include whether the patient has been out of the country, or if they’ve been to a state with known positive cases and more.
To ensure that the department, or any other health care center, is prepared for a probable coronavirus patient to arrive, those with possible symptoms are asked to call before arriving.
“They [the patient] need to notify wherever they are going. If they have any suspicions. Call ahead. Say you are coming from a state that has an outbreak, you may not have had contact but you think maybe or maybe not. They should call before you come so we can have a mask ready just in case,” Kadar said.
In the case that a patient is positive for the coronavirus, the Mercer County Health Department has a negative pressure room used or isolating patients. This can house the patient until they are ready to be transferred to another facility, such as a hospital, Kadar said.
As for alerting the public when it comes to probable and positive cases, Kadar said that the department, working with the state, can’t release the name of the patient. Despite not releasing the name, Kadar said that the county and possibly even city of the patient may be released.
“If you start getting clusters or an outbreak we’ll be more forthcoming with information, but we never give out names. It could have to probably be if the patient died that their name would come out,” Kadar said.
While the country is preparing for the worst, a coronavirus outbreak, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is enforcing the price-gouging law. Morrisey is reminding businesses that the inflation of necessary items by more than 10 percent, of what they sold for 10 days prior, is illegal gouging.
“I encourage all West Virginians to take routine health precautions to prevent the spread of illness and watch for anyone who may take advantage of the situation. This is a time to remain calm, prepare and help one another as needed,” Morrisey said in a release.
According to Morrisey, the law against price gouging is placed in effect under any state of preparedness and will last for either 30 days or until the declaration is lifted. On March 4, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice placed the state in a state of preparedness.
Those who feel they’ve been gouged are encouraged to contact Morrisey’s office.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.